Twitter blocks official account of Hamas

The official website of the Hamas movement announced in a statement that the social networking Twitter has blocked its official account without any justification.

Twitter insists on silencing the voice of the Palestinians on social media in line with the demands of the Zionist regime, the official Hamas website wrote in reaction to Twitter's move.

While Twitter imposes harsh restrictions on Palestinian content, it provides unrestricted space for the content of the occupying regime and its fake news, the statement said.

The double standards of social networks, their apparent alignment with Zionists, and their restrictions on the Palestinian content will never undermine the will of Palestinians to resist the occupying regime, it added.

