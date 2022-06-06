OIC, Hamas condemn insult against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called on the Indian authorities to resolutely confront such insults to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and prosecute the perpetrators of acts of violence and hatred against Muslims.

The OIC also called for ensuring the health and security of Muslims in India and protecting their religious rights and places of worship.

A Hamas member also condemned the act of hatred, saying such statements are an insult to more than 2 billion Muslims in the world and hurt their feelings.

He called on Arab and Islamic countries to put pressure on the Indian government to apologize.

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sanctioned two party spokespersons following an international outcry over insulting comments the pair are reported to have made regarding Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), according to party documents and local media.

BJP national spokeswoman Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party’s primary membership for comments made in a recent television debate, while the BJP’s Delhi media operation head Naveen Kumar Jindal was expelled, the Hindustan Times reported on Sunday.

In a statement on Sunday, the BJP said it respects all religions and “strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion”.

Iran, Qatar and Kuwait also summoned India's ambassadors and handed over to them protest notes on the rejection and condemnation of the controversial remarks of a BJP leader against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

