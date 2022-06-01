US senators propose bill against JCPOA, Iran-China ties

US Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) introduced the Iran China Accountability Act.

The bill would prohibit the provision of taxpayer dollars to advance a nuclear agreement with Iran until Tehran terminates its ties with Beijing and Hamas.



A renewed nuclear deal with Iran would not only benefit the Iranian Administration, it would similarly reward and enrich the Chinese Communist Party, Rubio claimed.

“The Obama-Biden Iran Deal has always been a failure,” Blackburn said, adding that the Biden Administration should not re-enter a deal that legitimizes the Iranian government.

This legislation will stop taxpayer dollars from enabling the Biden White House to back this country, he said.

Senators Rick Scott (R-FL), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Mike Braun (R-IN), and Ted Cruz (R-TX) are original cosponsors. Congressman Bob Good (R-VA) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

Negotiations to remove anti-Iranian sanctions in Vienna have been stalled for about two months. Since the beginning of the talks, the US government has repeatedly tried to accuse other JCPOA parties of slowing down and obstructing the talks, instead of proposing practical initiatives to advance the talks.

One of the reasons for the failure of the American parties to take the necessary steps in the Vienna talks is the opposition of US congresspersons to the Biden administration's policies regarding JCPOA.

