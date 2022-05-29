  1. Politics
May 29, 2022, 11:40 AM

Palestinians getting ready for imminent battle: Al-Arouri

Palestinians getting ready for imminent battle: Al-Arouri

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy chairman of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has said that the people of Palestine are preparing themselves for an upcoming fight.

"Our nation is inevitably preparing for close combat to defeat the occupiers, cleanse sanctities as well as gain complete freedom," Al-Arouri pointed out.

The West Bank is assisting Quds in thwarting the settlers' plot and their provocative march, he underscored.

He went on to say, "Given the ring that surrounds Beit al-Muqaddas, we must make use of all means to defend al-Aqsa Mosque."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he underlined that the Palestinian movement and Resistance will spare no effort to release inmates from occupied prisons, regardless of the possible cost.

AMK/5501541

News Code 187310
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187310/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News