Palestinians getting ready for imminent battle: Al-Arouri

"Our nation is inevitably preparing for close combat to defeat the occupiers, cleanse sanctities as well as gain complete freedom," Al-Arouri pointed out.

The West Bank is assisting Quds in thwarting the settlers' plot and their provocative march, he underscored.

He went on to say, "Given the ring that surrounds Beit al-Muqaddas, we must make use of all means to defend al-Aqsa Mosque."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he underlined that the Palestinian movement and Resistance will spare no effort to release inmates from occupied prisons, regardless of the possible cost.

