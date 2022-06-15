SCO parties to discuss accepting Iran membership

Rakhmatula Nurimbetov, Uzbekistan's national coordinator at the Meeting of the Council of National Coordinators of SCO Member States underway in Tashkent said that accepting Iran's membership in SCO is one of the most important topics of the meeting.

Nurimbetov also said that the mechanism of Iran's accession and its commitments to the SCO has been coordinated with the Iranian side, adding that a memorandum of understanding will be presented to the meeting of the presidents of the SCO member states which is slated to be held in "Samarkand" on September 15 and 16.

Chaired by Uzbekistan, the meeting of the SCO Council of National Coordinators was attended by India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

China and Pakistan also attended the meeting virtually.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, also known as the Shanghai Pact, is a transcontinental political, economic, security, and military alliance.

India and Pakistan became permanent members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on June 8 and 9, 2017. Iran is currently in the process of becoming a permanent member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

