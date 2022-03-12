SCO members agree with Iran's membership mechanism

The ceremony was attended by the Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Imamovich Norov, heads of permanent members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, national coordinators of member states, as well as several Chinese and Iranian diplomatic missions in Tashkent.

The Iranian side expressed its desire to complete the process of obtaining the status of a permanent member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) by signing the document.

The signing of the minutes was a practical step towards implementing a decision taken last year by the leaders of the eight countries at the SCO summit in Dushanbe to begin the process of admitting Iran to the organization.

This document indicates the readiness of the Iranian side to join the Organization and to observe the goals and principles of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Charter, international treaties and documents adopted in the Organization to help develop friendships and mutually beneficial cooperation with member countries.

The next step in this process will be the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the forthcoming SCO summit in Samarkand in September this year. After that, the leaders of the member states will approve the granting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization membership status to our country.

