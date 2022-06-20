Iran, Tajikistan hold security meeting in Dushanbe

Sayed Majid Mirahmadi, Deputy Iranian interior minister for security and police affairs who has traveled to Dushanbe to attend the first meeting of the joint security task force between Iran and Tajikistan, met with Tajikistan's Interior Minister Major General Ramazon Rakhimzoda in Dushanbe on Monday.

The Iranian official thanked the Tajik side for its hospitality during the visit and said the formation of a joint security task force will promote the security of the two countries and neutralize the threats posed by the enemies of the two nations.

Mirahmadi also stressed the Iranian side's strong willingness to implement the agreements signed between the two nations to strengthen bilateral relations in all areas.

He also pointed out that Iran considers Tajikistan's security as its own security and expressed Iran's readiness for any assistance in the security field.

The Iranian deputy interior minister further voiced hope that the joint security task force of the two countries could provide the necessary grounds for more bilateral cooperation.

Referring to the civilizational, cultural and linguistic similarities between Iran and Tajikistan, Mirahmadi described the facilitation of travel for citizens of both countries for commercial, cultural and economic purposes as an important factor for the development of the two countries and called for the two sides to take steps to prepare the ground for visa cancellation for their citizens.

Tajikistan's Interior Minister Ramazon Rakhimzoda, for his part, stressed the need to intensify efforts to implement the agreements between the two sides.

The Tajik interior minister described the formation of the joint security task force as paving the way for strengthening relations and in line with the will of the two countries' top officials and implementation of previously signed agreements and stated the readiness of the Republic of Tajikistan and his ministry of internal affairs to develop ties in all areas, including counterterrorism, organized crime and drug trafficking.

He further said that in the light of closer cooperation between the two countries, the regional threats and terrorism will be eliminated and called for the implementation of the agreements reached between the two presidents in their recent meetings.

KI