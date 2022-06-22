Iran SCOCOEX expo expects to host 250 firms from SCO

According to the Information and Communication Center of Iran SCOCOEX International Exhibition, which is the first international event for leaders, owners ,key roles and decision makers of industrial ,commercial businesses and professionals who involves in improving and developing economic prosperity and trade between Shanghai Cooperation member states.

In This event the missions of creating collaborative innovation, taking joint responsibility for public welfare ,all the challenges and opportunities of business, technical, investment, joint ventures, marketing, quality and method of communication and customer-oriented conversations will experience.

Iran SCOCOEX With the cooperation and presence of the Presidential Institution of the 13th Government and the Ministries of Industry, Mines and Trade, Agricultural Jihad, Oil, Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, Labor and Social Welfare, presence of more than 250 companies from the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and more than 350 Iranian companies with the forecast of 3,000 foreign visitors from officials, investors and merchants from 26 countries will be held in compliance with the health protocols.

The first international exhibition of Iran SCOCOEX will be held in Tehran on 19_22 October 2022.

According to the exhibition's webiste, IRAN SCOCOEX 2022 IRAN SCOCOEX Conference & Exhibition is the first international specialized exhibition industry, mining, trade, agriculture, services Oil, gas, petrochemicals, and energy Artificial intelligence, knowledge base, cyber, informatics, digital Visitor registration 3 to 6 July 2022 Tehran: With the presence of Iran’s non-sco neighbors

MNA