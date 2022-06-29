What are the economic advantages of Shanghai for Iran?

The goals of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are reinforcement of political-security and economic cooperation, boosting the confidence and good neighborhood advantages, maintaining stability in member states, preservation of peace, and security in the region as well as encountering terrorism, and preventing human smuggling and drug trafficking.

According to the information headquarter of the first Iran SCOCOEX International Exhibition, the Islamic Republic of Iran had started planning and gradual process of being a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the early 2000s, which was finally realized in the 13th government and numerous economic opportunities and advantages and O Iran was given numerous economic opportunities and advantages to contribute more to economic diplomacy and regional markets in the macro-domestic policy-making process. On the other hand, as the SCO member countries are the largest producers and consumers of energy in the world, so, the most important trade advantage for Iran in the SCO as is the fourth most important country in the world in terms of oil reserves, as well as the second most important country in terms of gas savings, shall be sought in the energy sector, Therefore, the benefits of membership of Iran in this organization are cooperation in the export of non-renewable energy sources (oil and gas), cooperation in the development of renewable energy technologies, renewable energy sources such as(sunlight, wind, water, biomass, geothermal, etc.)

Special geographical location of Iran, which is the crossroads of the world place Iran as an important and vital communication and transit center, so,the transit of goods through Iran by taking advantage of the north-south corridor also due to shortening routes can follow many economic saving.

On the other hand, China's membership in this organization, which is by far the largest consumer and producer of petrochemical products in the world, Iran's membership and effective presence in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization can be important circumstance and opportunity for us to invest in petrochemical field.

Considering these cases, on the one hand, and today special situation of the country, on the other hand, it can be emphasized Membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the difficult conditions imposed by the United States the western countries will make us benefit from a golden market and free of sanctions, which will strengthen the country's transit advantages and will meet part of the country's financial needs through an interbank consortium.

In this regard, the first international conference and exhibition of economic cooperation opportunities of Sco member states, eco economic Cooperation Organization and the neighbors of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran SCOCOEX ) is scheduled to be held from 19-22 October 2022.

As the simultaneous participation in two megaprojects "Innovation of belt and road) and "Eurasian Economic Union", along with professional business in the field of energy and petrochemicals as the main current industries in Iran, multiple the economic efficiency of this organization and its various advantages and profitability for us. This conference is also an opportunity to advance these goals and further interaction of the main actors and influential planners in an international event.