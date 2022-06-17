  1. Politics
Jun 17, 2022, 5:49 PM

Iran ambassador to Moscow:

Russia ‘priority country’ in Iran neighborliness first policy

Russia ‘priority country’ in Iran neighborliness first policy

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – Iran’s ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali says Tehran regards its ties with Moscow as “a priority” under President Ebrahim Raeisi’s new policy of revitalizing relations with neighboring states.

"Russia is a priority country for Iran to develop relations with," Jalali said in remarks Thursday at the St. Petersburg 25th International Economic Forum (SPIEF) as quoted by the state-run TASS news agency, noting that relations between the two sides have entered a new phase, Press TV reported.

The diplomat said Iranian-Russian relations have entered a new phase.

"Our top priority is the development of relations with neighboring countries," the diplomat asserted at the Jan 15-18 annual event, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, a Moscow-based socially oriented non-financial development institution.

According to the report, the theme of this year’s forum is ‘New Opportunities in a New World’ and is being held in coordination with the SME (Small & Medium-sized Enterprises) Forum, the Creative Business Forum, the Drug Security Forum, the SPIEF Junior Dialogue and SPIEF Sport Week.

KI/PR

News Code 188070
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188070/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News