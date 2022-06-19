1st Kazakh freighter crossing Iran en route to Europe: Raeisi

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments in a cabinet meeting on Sunday afternoon which was also attended by the visiting Kazkhistan president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"One of the priorities for the Iranian government is to play an effective role in increasing regional integration by expanding trade through Iranian lands as a secure route, reasonably priced, and quick," th president said in his address to the cabinet meeting.

Raeisi added that Iran can be a transit route to connect the east and south Asia to Europe as well.

He also said that meetings the requirements and resolving the barriers to railway trade is one of the priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran's government.

Raeisi further explained that Iran is a low-cost and quick route for Asian and European countries and its exemplary security inside the country has highlighted the role that Iran can play in the regional transit.

At the end of his remarks, the Iranian president said that Kazakhistan's first transit train through the east-west corridor is crossing the Iranian land. Then the Kazakh train left Tehran railway station en route to Turkey.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kazakhstan president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that his country allows the Iranian citizens to travel to Kazakhstan for two weeks visa-free.

KI