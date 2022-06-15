Xi in call with Putin reaffirms support for Russia’s security

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday afternoon held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Chinese President Xi Jinping told the Russian President.

This was their second phone call since Russia began its military operation on February 24.

According to the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV report cited by Reuters, the Chinese leader told Putin that all parties should work towards resolving the crisis in Ukraine "in a responsible manner."

According to Reuters, in their call, Xi reiterated China's willingness to help resolve the situation.

China and Russia have grown increasingly close in recent years, and in February, Putin and Xi signed a wide-ranging strategic partnership aimed at countering US influence and said they would have "no 'forbidden' areas of cooperation."

On Friday, Russia and China opened a new cross-border bridge in the far east which they hope will further boost trade.

