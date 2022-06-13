Iran Army observes all enemies moves in Persian Gulf: cmdr.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard made the remarks on an inspection visit to an air defense base in Khondab County in Markazi Province on Monday.

The commander described the Khondab air defense as one of the critical and strategic bases in the unified air defense network of the country and added that the radar, missile and UAV systems have full control over all parts of the country, especially in the Persian Gulf, and monitor all the moves by the enemies to take decisive action if necessary.

He warned that the army air defense will counter any enemies' threats with fully indigenous and modern weapons decisively and harshly.

Today, the resoluteness of the army's air defense has frustrated the enemies in the Middle East region and has changed all their military calculations.

