Brig. Gen. Sabahifard stresses boosting deterrence power

Speaking in a ceremony attended by top commanders, university professors and students of Khatam Al-Anbia Air Defense University on Sunday, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said that students of the Armed Forces University, especially Army Air Defense University, should contribute to the development of equipment and weaponary and military equipment in the Armed Forces with new research and innovation.

Enhancing the achievements in the military field is directly related to the increase in the deterrence power, he said, emphasizing that without research, investigation and exploration activities, “We will not enjoy a bright future at all levels of science, military, industry, medicine, etc. in the country.”

The degree and level of research activities is considered as one of the main criteria for progress and development of societies, Brigadier General Sabahifard elaborated more.

Research is the key factor to the country's scientific initiative and development and this issue should be strictly followed up on at military universities, he underlined.

In the world today, many developed countries focus on strengthening and promoting science, research in universities and educational and research centers.

In the end, Brigadier General Sabahifard emphasized that research should become a public culture in the scientific community of the country.

