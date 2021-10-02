Iran's indigenous systems able to deal with toughest threats

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard made the remarks on the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony of locally manufactured 'Hormuz' Medium Range Tactical Radar and 'Shams' Simulator in the Air Defense Force Research and Self Sufficiency Organization on Saturday morning.

"Building a long-range simulator system is more difficult than other simulators, but this capability has been achieved in Air Defense Force Research and Self Sufficiency Organization," according to the iranian commander.

"The purpose of designing and building a simulator is that instead of using the main system to train the troops, it is possible to train specialists, people and users by building a simulation system so that they do not have any problems working with the main system," Sabahifard added.

"What is good about indigenous systems is that because they are built inside the country, we can upgrade or redesign them based on the new threats to make them able to deal with the toughest threats," he added.

"The country's air defense and the powerful defense force of the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, because of the capabilities it has obtained in the construction of the equipment, is number one in the region and has a say in the world," the commander further noted.

"We build equipment inside the country such as the Hormoz radar and the Shams simulator that is cutting edge science and technology," he said, adding that "the enemies know this because they are constantly keeping an eye on us and know what indigenous capabilities have been added to the air defense force in recent years."

