Oct 2, 2021, 12:30 PM

Iran Army Air Defense unveils Hormuz Radar, Shams Simulator

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – The Army Air Defense Force has unveiled the 'Hormuz' Radar and 'Shams' Simulator on Saturday.

In a ceremony held on Saturday morning in Arm Defense Force Research and Self Sufficiency Organization in the presence of the Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard 'Hormuz' Medium Range Tactical Radar and 'Shams' Simulator, which is a long-range strategic system, were unveiled.

The purpose of the 'Hormuz' project is to design and build a medium-range radar device so that in addition to finding the target's speed information, it can find the target's distance with high accuracy and send high-quality information to the air defense missile fire control center.

