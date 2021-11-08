Army used indigenous systems in 'Zolfaghar 1400’ drills

Alireza Sabahifard made the remarks on the sidelines of the holding Iran’s Army Military Exercise dubbed “Zolfaghar 1400”.

Iran Air Defense Force is one of the four forces participating in the 'Zolfaghar 1400’ military exercise of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said.

He considered the use of domestically manufactured systems as a prominent feature of the exercise, saying, "All the systems that we used in this exercise in the field of reconnaissance, radar systems, electronic warfare and, etc., are indigenous and domestically manufactured."

Sabahifard also considered holding the exercise as the definite right of Iran, saying that holding military exercises in the Oman Sea, the Persian Gulf and other parts of the country is Iran’s inalienable right.

The joint military exercise of Iran's Army entitled "Zolfaghar 1400" kicked off on Sunday under the command of the Army’s Zolfaghar base.

Monitoring of the country's airspace and general training area in the southern part of the country by the Air Defense Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as combating hostile targets are among the targets of the ‘Zolfaghar 1400’ joint exercise.

