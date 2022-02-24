Any enemy's mistake to receive Iran's crushing response

Iran's Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard made the comments on Thursday in a meeting with the air defense commanders.

"The Army Air Defense Force, using advanced, new and indigenous radar and missile systems, has made it very difficult for the enemies to infiltrate our country's airspace," the commander said.

Sabahifard added, "Relying on its internal capability and utilizing its capacity of expertise and commitment, the Army Air Defense has made remarkable advances in the field of defense science."

He said that the air defense forces is monitoring the enemy's movements days and night while the combat readiness and strengthening the defense capability is constantly purused.

