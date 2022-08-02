Cmdr. stresses security, deterrence's role in development

Commander of Iran's Army Air Defense Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard made the remarks on Tuesday on an inspection visit to Tabas radar system in northeast of Iran during which he said that security and deterrence power in all fields of science, culture, medicine, economics, and industry leads to the development of Iran.

Iran carefully monitors all enemy movements and possible activities at the eastern air borders of the country, he said.

Referring to the 3D radar based in Tabas city, the commander said that the instrument has been designed and manufactured by the country's experts and technologists.

The domestically-produced radar is fully compatible with Iran's climatic conditions, Brigadier General Sabahifard said, noting that it technologically corresponds to the knowledge and technology of the world.

