“A convoy consists of 50 vehicles and tankers entered the country through the illegitimate al-Walid crossing along borders with Iraq,” local sources in Rmielan told Syrian Official State Ne Agency (SANA).

The sources added that the convoy carries military munitions and equipment, accompanied by a number of military armored vehicles for the US occupation.

Syrian army and people have repeatedly blocked the passage of US military convoys and expelled them from the region.

