Jun 12, 2022, 10:31 PM

Hashd al-Sha’bi forces thwart ISIL attack in Iraq’s Saladin

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces managed to foil ISIL Takfiri terrorist groups’ plan to carry out terrorist operations against civilians in Iraq’s Saladin province.

The series of counter-terrorist operations of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces still continue in different parts of Iraq continues.

According to the reports, Hashd al-Sha’bi forces have recently thwarted one of ISIL plans in Saladin province in the country.  

The Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces managed to arrest a number of ISIL terrorists during a counter-terrorism operation. Some of the detainees were wanted by Iraqi intelligence.

Earlier, Iraqi security expert Adnan Mohammad al-Tamimi had pointed to the important role of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit's forces in the spread of security on Iraq's western borders.

