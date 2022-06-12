Hashd al-Sha’bi forces thwart ISIL attack in Iraq’s Saladin

The series of counter-terrorist operations of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces still continue in different parts of Iraq continues.

According to the reports, Hashd al-Sha’bi forces have recently thwarted one of ISIL plans in Saladin province in the country.

The Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces managed to arrest a number of ISIL terrorists during a counter-terrorism operation. Some of the detainees were wanted by Iraqi intelligence.

Earlier, Iraqi security expert Adnan Mohammad al-Tamimi had pointed to the important role of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit's forces in the spread of security on Iraq's western borders.

