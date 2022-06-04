  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jun 4, 2022, 3:00 PM

Iraqi army kills 13 ISIL takfiri elements in three provinces

Iraqi army kills 13 ISIL takfiri elements in three provinces

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – Iraqi Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Rasool on Friday announced that Iraqi army killed a number of 13 ISIL takfiri elements in three provinces of the country.

General Command Spokesman of Iraqi Armed Forces said that Iraqi security forces inflicted heavy blows on remnants of ISIL Takfiris during operations in Kirkuk, Nineveh and Diyala provinces, Al Sumaria News reported.

These ISIL terrorists were killed by Iraqi military forces in Qara Chok mountain range in Iraqi’s Makhmur region with the support of Iraqi Air Force, he said.

Iraqi forces also seized a number of hideouts containing ammunition belonging to ISIL terrorists in Hamrin Mountains in Diyala province, Iraqi Armed Forces Spokesman added.

MA/5506439

News Code 187556
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187556/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News