Iraqi army kills 13 ISIL takfiri elements in three provinces

General Command Spokesman of Iraqi Armed Forces said that Iraqi security forces inflicted heavy blows on remnants of ISIL Takfiris during operations in Kirkuk, Nineveh and Diyala provinces, Al Sumaria News reported.

These ISIL terrorists were killed by Iraqi military forces in Qara Chok mountain range in Iraqi’s Makhmur region with the support of Iraqi Air Force, he said.

Iraqi forces also seized a number of hideouts containing ammunition belonging to ISIL terrorists in Hamrin Mountains in Diyala province, Iraqi Armed Forces Spokesman added.

MA/5506439