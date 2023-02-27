1 killed as ISIL terrorists renew attack on Iraq's Diyala

According to the reports, the ISIL terrorist group renewed its attack on the northeast of Diyala province on Monday, leaving an Iraqi citizen killed and two others wounded.

The terrorist attack occurred near an area in the east of Lake Hamrin in Iraq's Diyala Governorate.

In another development, the Iraqi security forces announced the arrest of three dangerous terrorists, who had been wanted, in Baghdad.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

