14 ISIL terrorists arrested in Iraq's Baghdad

The Iraqi Intelligence Service in a statement on Sunday announced a large-scale operation in Baghdad against the ISIL terrorist group.

Al-Maalomah news website quoted the statement as saying that 14 ISIL terrorists, including several senior leaders, were arrested during the operation.

According to the Iraqi Intelligence Service, the detainees were arrested during several ambushes.

Iraqi security forces continue to search, clean, and chase ISIL remnants throughout the country to ensure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not reappear.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

