Iran to meet Indonesia at 2022 FIBA U16 Asian C'ship opener

The Iranain team are also scheduled to play Lebanon on June 14 in Group B, Tehran Times reported.

The FIBA U16 Asian Championship will feature 13 teams. They will be divided into four groups seeded automatically based on the FIBA World Ranking Boys, resulting in the Groups as follows:

Group A: Australia, Bahrain, India, Qatar

Group B: Iran, Lebanon, Indonesia

Group C: Philippines, Japan, Kuwait

Group D: Korea, New Zealand, Kazakhstan

The group stage concludes on June 14 with the top teams in each group proceeding to the Final Phase in the Quarter-Finals, starting on June 17. Teams that finish 2nd and 3rd in each group however, will play in the Qualifying Phase on June 16.

The second-ranked team in Group A will play the third-ranked team in Group B and vice versa. Similarly, the second-ranked team in Group C will play the third-ranked team in Group D and vice versa as well.

After the Semi-Finals on June 18, the tournament will reach its climax on June 19 with the Final of the FIBA U16 Asian Championship 2022.

The four teams that advance to the Semi-Finals of the U16 Asian Championship will qualify for the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup 2022 which will be played from July 2-10 in Malaga, Spain.

