Iran beats hosts Jordan at FIBA U16 Women's Asia Cup

Iran upset the hosts Jordan at FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship 2022 Divisions B.

The third Division B game was between Iran and hosts Jordan, ending up in a massive swing of points which resulted in a 68-41 win for visiting team, the FIBA webiste reported.

Jordan had built up a lead of as big as 10 points early in the second quarter, but would start struggling to find the bottom of the net from there. Since building up their biggest lead of 10 points, Jordan scored only 3 points until the halftime buzzer and only 12 points in the entire second half.

Rebounding was key for Iran and Hadiseh Ghesmati Almani put on a rebounding performance to remember with 23 in total while also scoring 8 points and getting 4 steals.

