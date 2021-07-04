  1. Sports
Jul 4, 2021, 11:09 AM

Spain 88-61 Iran: basketball friendly

Spain 88-61 Iran: basketball friendly

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – National teams of Spain and Iran held a friendly match on Saturday which ended with the victory of Spain.

Using its main players, Spain gained a 88-61 victory against Iran.

Iran is holding a camp in Spain in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. The team had earlier held a camp in Japan, staging friendly matches with the Asian team.

The second match between Iran and the two-time World Cup winner will be held on Monday in Madrid. 

Iran is drawn with the US, France, and the to-be-determined winner of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Canada in Group A of the Olympic Games.

MAH/ 5249814

News Code 175652
Mohammad Ali Haqshenas
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175652/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News