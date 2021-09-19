  1. Sports
Sep 19, 2021, 3:36 PM

Iran crowned at Asian volleyball championships

Iran crowned at Asian volleyball championships

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – The national Iranian men's volleyball team won the title of the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship 2021 after winning the national team the hosts Japan 3-0 in the final match on Sunday.

National Iranian volleyball team became champions of Asia after defeating Japan in three straight sets (27-25; 25-22; 31-29) on Sunday.

The 21st Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship was held from Sept. 12 to 19 in Chiba, Japan, and the participating teams vied for two spots in next year’s FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship in Russia. 

By advancing the final, both Iran and Japan booked their tickets at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship already on Saturday.

The FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship will be held in Russia from Aug. 26 to Sept. 11, 2022 with the participation of 24 teams.

KI

News Code 178834
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178834/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News