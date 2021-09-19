Iran crowned at Asian volleyball championships

National Iranian volleyball team became champions of Asia after defeating Japan in three straight sets (27-25; 25-22; 31-29) on Sunday.

The 21st Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship was held from Sept. 12 to 19 in Chiba, Japan, and the participating teams vied for two spots in next year’s FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship in Russia.

By advancing the final, both Iran and Japan booked their tickets at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship already on Saturday.

The FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship will be held in Russia from Aug. 26 to Sept. 11, 2022 with the participation of 24 teams.

KI