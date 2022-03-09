  1. Sports
Mar 9, 2022, 8:30 PM

Iran’s ranking in FIVB remains unchanged

Iran’s ranking in FIVB remains unchanged

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – The national Iranian men's basketball team remained the 23rd in the latest FIBA World Ranking released on Wednesday.

Iran remains at the top of Asia in the latest world ranking above China at latest FIBA World Ranking released on Wednesday.

The US, Spain and Australia remained top three at the top of the table.

KI

News Code 184707
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184707/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News