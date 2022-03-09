Iran’s ranking in FIVB remains unchanged

Iran remains at the top of Asia in the latest world ranking above China at latest FIBA World Ranking released on Wednesday.
The US, Spain and Australia remained top three at the top of the table.
KI
TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – The national Iranian men's basketball team remained the 23rd in the latest FIBA World Ranking released on Wednesday.
