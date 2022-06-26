Iran edge past Lebanon in U16 Women’s Asian C'ship

Iran’s Shamim Nouri scored 15 points and Nour Labban earned nine points for Lebanon.
TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – Iran edged past Lebanon 51-50 in the 2022 FIBA U6 Women's Asian Championship Division B on Saturday.
Iran’s Shamim Nouri scored 15 points and Nour Labban earned nine points for Lebanon.
Iran had started the campaign with a 68-41 win over hosts Jordan.
Iran is scheduled to play Kazakhstan in Group B on Sunday.
