Jun 26, 2022, 12:30 PM

Iran edge past Lebanon in U16 Women’s Asian C'ship

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – Iran edged past Lebanon 51-50 in the 2022 FIBA U6 Women's Asian Championship Division B on Saturday.

Iran’s Shamim Nouri scored 15 points and Nour Labban earned nine points for Lebanon.

Iran had started the campaign with a 68-41 win over hosts Jordan.

Iran is scheduled to play Kazakhstan in Group B on Sunday.

