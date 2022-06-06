Iran to respond to any anti-Iran action at IAEA BoG

Referring to the Monday meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the possibility of issuing a resolution against Iran in this meeting, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a state TV program, "We do not prejudge, but we will respond accordingly to what happens."

Discussing safeguards issues related to Iran and the report on the implementation of JCPOA is on the agenda of the quarterly meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, he also said.

Unfortunately, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi recently presented a hasty report on Iran's nuclear activities in the European parliament, he also said, stressing that this report ignores all the actions and responses that Iran has provided carefully and technically to the Agency’s questions.

Saying that the traces of the fake Zionist regime can be seen in such a report, he added that Tehran neither accept this report nor the attempts of three European countries and their American allies to issue a resolution against Iran.

Iranian top diplomat also said that issuing anti-Iran resolutions is not constructive, saying, "We believe that it will have a negative impact on Iran's overall cooperation with the Agency and the nuclear negotiations."

He concluded his remarks by saying that all members of the Board of Governors must be vigilant about the intentions of the Zionist regime.

Khatibzadeh also called on them to vote against the resolution so that the window that Iran has created for diplomacy remains open.

Addressing the quarterly meeting of his agency's 35-nation Board of Governors on Monday, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said that his report on verification and monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 covers relevant activities of the Agency in the past few months.

"Up to 23 February 2021, the Agency verified and monitored the implementation by Iran of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA. However, since that date, these activities have been seriously affected by Iran’s decision to stop the implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA, including the Additional Protocol," Grossi said.

Grossi's remarks come as the Islamic Republic of Iran, after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from JCPOA and the delay of European countries in fulfilling their obligations under the nuclear agreements, decided to stop the step-by-step implementation of voluntary nuclear commitments by granting 60 days to diplomacy.

