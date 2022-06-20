Deal could finalize if US adheres to JCPOA commitments

Reacting to the statement made by the EU's Borrell on calling for resuming JCPOA talks, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the US government has caused the international community to distrust it, and for this reason, Iran should be very careful about the interests and rights of the Iranian people.

Despite all the US empty promises, Iran continues to move in the direction of diplomacy, Khatibzadeh continued, adding that JCPOA has reached this point because of the US's unilateral and illegal withdrawal from the agreement and imposing maximum pressure on Iran as well.

"We hope that the American side will return to the path that results in the signing of the agreement as soon as possible. We are ready to reach a good and strong agreement," he added.

Speaking on the matter of Iran's proposals to the United States before the issuance of the anti-Iranian resolution, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, before the BoG meeting and the issuance of the resolution, Iran again tried to pave the way for the agreement, adding that despite the US act of sabotage, Iran has tried to move the negotiation forward.

He went on to say, "Prior to the meeting of the Board of Governors, Iran's initiative was conveyed to the other side through Borrell, and we even conveyed this initiative and proposal of Iran through two other foreign ministers for the first time," continuing that even though a roadmap and a timespan was designed, the US decided to delay the agreement.

War by no means solution to Syria crisis

Answering a question on the issue of Turkish operation in Syria, the Iranian senior diplomat said, "Iran-Turkey relations are good, multi-layered and strategic, but the Syrian case is one of the disputed cases that we tried to resolve as two actors in processes such as the Astana process."

"At the recent Astana meeting, we said that war is by no means the solution and that Syria's territorial integrity must be preserved, and we made this clear to our friends in Turkey," he added.

Khatibzadeh also referred to the US sanctions imposed on Syria, describing the US sanctions as obvious economic terrorism against nations.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman stated that the United States and its allies in the region and outside the region, through mercenaries, tried to settle the terrorists in Syria and overthrow the Syrian central government, which was defeated by the resistance of the Syrian people.

Russian FM to visit Iran this weekend

Regarding the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Turkey, Khatibzadeh cited, "One of the most important issues we have in the region is cooperation with Turkey. We have had one of the most stable relations with Turkey in recent years. The two sides are trying to find a good date."

Khatibzadeh also stated that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Tehran this weekend.

The Iranian spokesman also referred to South Korea's debt to Iran and stated that the new Korean government has made promises in this regard but Iran has not witnessed any actions so far.

"We give the new Korean government time to show in practice what it is doing to repay its debts," he added.

MP/ FNA14010330000185