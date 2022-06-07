US continues to support anti-Iranian allegations

After the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi reiterated his claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday, the United States continued to support the allegations as usual.

Addressing the BoG meeting on Monday, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi claimed that Iran has not provided credible explanations for the presence of nuclear material discovered at the country's three unannounced sites.

The AEOI chief said that the answers that Iran has given to the IAEA questions have been accurate and precise.

"[Rafael] Grossi does not have serious will to admit that Iran's answers are convincing," The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami highlighted.

"We have full faith and confidence in the IAEA," Ned Price said.

Price also claimed that the US is willing to return to the nuclear deal, saying, ", as long as it is in the national security interests of the United States, we will continue to pursue a mutual return to compliance. "

Price's claims come as the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions on three individuals linked to the IRGC Quds Force on Monday.

MP/PR