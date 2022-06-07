BoG resolution cannot address outstanding safeguards issues

"The Western participants in the #ViennaTalks on the #JCPOA submitted a draft resolution on #Iran for adoption at the current session of the #IAEA BoG. For unknown reasons they believe that a resolution is the best way to address outstanding safeguards issues. Extremely doubtful," Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Diplomats at the IAEA have told AFP on Tuesday that the United States, Britain, France and Germany (E3) submitted a draft resolution to the IAEA Board of Governors, condemning Iran for not cooperating with the IAEA.

This is while Tehran has warned the E3 and the US over their hostile action at the IAEA, saying that they will have to bear the responsibility for the possible consequences.

The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, said on Monday that Iran has given accurate answers to the IAEA question so far, adding that the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi does not have serious will to admit that Iran's answers were convincing.

Tehran has taken steps away from the nuclear deal known as the remedial measures but it has not left it yet and it has said it will reverse course and will stop remedial measures and will return to full compliance with the JCPOA once the other parties force Washington to lift the sanctions then return to the deal, from which it withdrew in May 2018.

The IAE BoG started its regular June meeting on Monday and will run through until Thursday.

KI