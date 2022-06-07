Fmr. dep. FM calls for Iran's resolute response to Grossi

"In response to the political and unprofessional action of the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the parliament should consider suspending Iran's membership in the NPT," Mohammad-Javad Larijani, the Former Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister told Iranian Tasnim news agency.

"The IAEA is required by the NPT to assist countries such as Iran that pursue peaceful nuclear technology with both technical development and safety issues, but Mr. Grossi, forgetting the IAEA's commitments, ostensibly turns the agency into a political entity at the service of the Zionists," the former diplomat said.

"I believe that the Iranian parliament can put at least two issues on the agenda for the time being. The first is to pass a plan asking the foreign ministry to restrict Grossi's visit to Tehran. And second, if the IAEA continues the current trend, the parliament will consider suspending Iran's membership in the NPT."

'The Agency should receive an appropriate response from Iran for its unprofessional and political rather than technical actions," Larijani further asserted.

KI/TSNM2724062