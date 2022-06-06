Grossi claims Iran not credibly responded to IAEA questions

Grossi stated that his report on verification and monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 covers relevant activities of the Agency in the past few months.

"Up to 23 February 2021, the Agency verified and monitored the implementation by Iran of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA. However, since that date, these activities have been seriously affected by Iran’s decision to stop the implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA, including the Additional Protocol," Grossi said.

Grossi's remarks come as the Islamic Republic of Iran, after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from JCPOA and the delay of European countries in fulfilling their obligations under the nuclear agreements, decided to stop the step-by-step implementation of voluntary nuclear commitments by granting 60 days to diplomacy.

Grossi claimed that Iran has not provided explanations that are technically credible in relation to the Agency’s findings at three undeclared locations in Iran, adding, "Nor has Iran informed the Agency of the current location, or locations, of the nuclear material and/or of the equipment contaminated with nuclear material, that was moved from Turquzabad in 2018."

"Unless and until Iran provides technically credible explanations for the presence of uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at Turquzabad, Varamin and ‘Marivan’ and informs the Agency of all current locations of the nuclear material and/or of the contaminated equipment, the Agency cannot confirm the correctness and completeness of Iran’s declarations under its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement," he further claimed.

This is not the first time that Grossi has made allegations against Iran, despite the country's full cooperation and IAEA's comprehensive inspections of Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a Sunday tweet said that the countries that are pushing for the adoption of an anti-Iranian resolution by the United Nations nuclear watchdog will be responsible for all the consequences.

Iran has also repeatedly cautioned in the past that the adoption of an anti-Iranian resolution was counterproductive to ongoing talks aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

