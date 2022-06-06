Bennett provides IAEA with nuclear allegations against Iran

Benny Gantz war minister of Zionist regime claimed that Bennett has provided the Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with the information on Iran’s nuclear activities and that international community should work against Iran and prevent Tehran from enriching and acquiring a nuclear bomb!

On the other hand, Israeli minister of war claimed that Karish gas extraction field in Mediterranean Sea belongs to Tel Aviv and is not at the disputed region with Lebanon.

The claim was raised as Lebanese side published maritime maps, saying that the Zionist regime has resumed operations in this gas field by violating Lebanon's maritime territory.

