IAEA not want to reduce cooperation with Iran: Grossi

Rafael Grossi made the comments in a press conference on Monday afternoon.

He pointed to the anti-Iran draft resolution by the E3 and the United States to the next session of the IAEA Board of Governors and said that the decision on the resolution against Iran depends on board members.

He also stressed that he does not want to see a reduction in Iran-IAEA cooperation.

In response to a question about his recent trip to the Israeli regime, he claimed that his trip was in line with his routine schedule and was signaling nothing.

Iran has warned against the consequences of a resolution in the IAEA BoG and said that those who have drafted it need to bear the responsibility for their action.

Grossi also referred to this latest trip to Iran a few months ago and reiterated his claim that Iran has yet to give information on the technical matter.

He also said that negotiations with Iran have to continue to get alleged honest information.

