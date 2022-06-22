UNGA anti-Iran report on HR 'politically motivated, unjust'

In response to a question on the recent resolution of the UN General Assembly and temporary report of the UN Secretary-General on the situation of human rights in Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, “As we have reiterated several times, such resolutions are politically motivated, unjust, biased, and not based on the reality of the exalted human rights in a way that the member countries’ consensus has not been behind that resolution.”

He said that Iran has presented its logical viewpoints on every article of the UN secretary-general and sent it to his office, but Iran’s view has not been taken into consideration, unfortunately.

Khatibzadeh said that the main basis of the UN secretary-general’s report was the baseless claims of terrorist groups, adding that Iran’s detailed response to that report was handed over to all countries’ representatives at the UN Human Rights Council.

