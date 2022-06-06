Iran’s steel output at over 9mn tons in current year: WSA

According to WSA, Iran produced 2.2 million tons of steel in the first month of the current year (from March 21 to April 22), showing a 20.7 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

Iran’s steel production volume hit 9.1 million tons from Jan. to May 2022, showing an 8.9 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to statistics, Iran still is considered as the top 10 steel producing countries in the world.

China with the production of 92.8 million tons, India with the production of 10.1 million tons and Japan with the production of 7.5 million tons of steel are ranked first to third steel producing countries in the world respectively.

Iran produced 28.5 million tons of steel last year in 1400 (from March 21, 2021, to March 20, 2022), showing a 1.8 percent decline as compared to a year earlier.

Iran accounts for 67 percent of steel production volume in the West Asian region.

