Iran steel productions exceed 53mn tons last year

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, major steel production companies produced 28,040,100 tons of crude steel and 25,205,100 tons of steel products, showing a 2.1 and five percent decline in weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year.

In this period, 299,000 tons of copper cathode were produced in the country, registering a 2.8 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to the report, Iran produced 571,100 tons of aluminum ingot last year, showing a 25.1 percent growth.

In addition, 1,474,400 tons of coal concentrate were produced in the country, registering a 12.8 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

MA/IRN84762538