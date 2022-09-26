  1. Economy
Iran’s crude steel output at 9.9% growth in five months

TEHRAN, Sep. 26 (MNA) – A study of the performance of major mining and mineral companies showed the production of 11.9 million tons of crude steel from the beginning of the current year in 1401 (started March 21, 2022) up to August 23.

Iran’s crude steel production in the first five months of the current year registered a 9.9 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The study of the official statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade indicated that the production of steel products in the first five months of the current year recorded an 8 percent growth.

According to the statistics, 10.7 million tons of steel products were produced in the country in this period.

Also, domestic companies managed to produce 107,400 and 817,100 tons of alumina and coal concentrate from March 21 to August 23, showing a 3.4 and 19.8 percent growth respectively.

