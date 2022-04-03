Iran ranks first among world's top 10 steel producers

Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) announced that the total production of Iranian crude steel reached 5.3 million tons in January and February 2022.

According to IMIDRO, Iran's steel production in February reached 2.5 million tons, which is 3.7 percent more than the same period in 2021.

India with 6.6 percent and Germany with 1.1 percent growth ranked second, third places after Iran.

In 2021, China with 1032.8 million tons, India with 118.1 million tons, and Japan with 96.3 million tons are the first to third-largest steel producers in the world, followed by the United States with 86 million tons, Russia with 76 million tons, South Korea with 70.6 million tons, Turkey with 40.4 million tons, Germany with 40.1 million tons, Brazil with 36 million tons and Iran with 28.5 million tons which ranked fourth to tenth.

