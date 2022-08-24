Iran steel output at 34% growth in current year: WSA

The statistics showed that US steel production decreased in this period by as much as 6.4 percent.

Another statistic showed that 149.3 million tons of steel were produced in the world in this period, showing a 6.5 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

Despite the 6.5 percent decline of steel production in the world in July 2022, Iran’s steel production grew by 34 percent at large.

Iran produced two million tons of steel in this period.

In this time span, Iran produced 1.49 million tons of steel in July 2021.

The report put the total steel volume produced in the country in the first seven months of the current year (from Jan. to July) at 17.4 million tons, showing a 3.7 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Iran produced over 16.8 million tons of steel from Jan. to Jul. 2021.

With the production of more than 17 million tons of steel in the first seven months of the current year, Iran was introduced as the 10th largest steel producer in the world.

