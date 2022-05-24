Export value of mineral products at $12bn last year: IMIDRO

Vajohollah Jafari made the remarks on Monday evening at the venue of the organization and said that $12 billion worth of non-oil products were exported from the country in mining and mineral sector last year.

The production capacity of basic metals in the country has increased considerably since the establishment of IMIDRO in 2022, he said, adding that production of steel has reached from 8 million tons to 43.5 million tons, showing a 5.4fold hike.

In addition, production of copper cathode increased from 190,000 tons to 450,000 tons during that period, IMIDRO chief added.

