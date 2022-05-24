  1. Economy
Export value of mineral products at $12bn last year: IMIDRO

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – The Chief Executive of Iranian Mines & Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) put the exports value of minerals in last Iranian calendar year in 1400 (ended March 20, 2022) at $12 billion.

Vajohollah Jafari made the remarks on Monday evening at the venue of the organization and said that $12 billion worth of non-oil products were exported from the country in mining and mineral sector last year.

The production capacity of basic metals in the country has increased considerably since the establishment of IMIDRO in 2022, he said, adding that production of steel has reached from 8 million tons to 43.5 million tons, showing a 5.4fold hike.

In addition, production of copper cathode increased from 190,000 tons to 450,000 tons during that period, IMIDRO chief added. 

