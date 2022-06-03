Fire breaks out in Rahat, Eilat port in Occupied Lands

Palestinian sources reported on Thursday evening that two fires had broken out in the Palestinian district of Al-Naqab and Eilat areas south of the occupied territories.

One of the fires took place near the town of Rahat, north of the Al-Naqab (Negev) Desert, as a result of which plumes of smoke rose into the sky.

The fire appears to have occurred in an industrial zone of ​​the city of Rahat.

Another fire also broke out in one of the industrial town of the city of Eilat which caused a massive explosion.

