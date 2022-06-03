  1. World
Jun 3, 2022, 11:32 AM

Fire breaks out in Rahat, Eilat port in Occupied Lands

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – In the last 24 hours, two fires have been reported in southern Occupied Lands of Palestine , one of which caused a severe explosion in the Israeli port city of Eilat.

Palestinian sources reported on Thursday evening that two fires had broken out in the Palestinian district of Al-Naqab and Eilat areas south of the occupied territories.

One of the fires took place near the town of Rahat, north of the Al-Naqab (Negev) Desert, as a result of which plumes of smoke rose into the sky.

The fire appears to have occurred in an industrial zone of ​​the city of Rahat.

Another fire also broke out in one of the industrial town of the city of Eilat which caused a massive explosion.

Marzieh Rahmani
