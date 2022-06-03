Fire breaks out in Rahat, Eilat port in Occupied Lands

Palestinian sources reported on Thursday evening that two fires had broken out in the Palestinian district of Al-Naqab and Eilat areas south of the occupied territories.
One of the fires took place near the town of Rahat, north of the Al-Naqab (Negev) Desert, as a result of which plumes of smoke rose into the sky.
The fire appears to have occurred in an industrial zone of the city of Rahat.
Another fire also broke out in one of the industrial town of the city of Eilat which caused a massive explosion.
