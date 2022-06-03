Four Palestinians martyred by Zionist occupiers in two days

Fierce clashes also broke out between the Zionists and the Palestinians after the Israeli regime attacked various parts of the West Bank.

Eyewitnesses reported that 11 Palestinians were detained by the Zionists.

The Palestinian health ministry also reported that Zionist regime's forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager during an attack in western Ramallah on Thursday evening, adding that the fourth Palestinian was killed in the occupied territory in two days.

The ministry identified the Palestinian as 17-year-old Odeh Odeh, who was hit in the chest by what it said was an Israeli bullet near the village of Al-Madiya, west of Ramallah.

