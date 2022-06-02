1 killed, 6 injured in Zionists' attack on Jenin (+VIDEO)

The Zionist occupiers set up a mobile checkpoint near a military base in the north of Ramallah during their attack on Jenin.
Fierce clashes broke out in the area between the Palestinians and the Israeli regime's troops, Shahab reported.
Minutes later, Palestinian media reported the martyrdom of a Palestinian who had been wounded in the chest and thigh by a war bullet.
The Palestinian information center also wrote that more than 300 occupying forces raided the house of the perpetrator of the Bnei Brak operation and destroyed his house.
Zionist forces on Thursday morning martyred another Palestinian in a refugee camp in Bethlehem.
MP/FNA14010312000025/14010312000064
