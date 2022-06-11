Palestinian Resistance carries out missile test in Gaza

Further details of the missile test and the group or groups participating in it are still unknown yet.

The Palestinian Resistance groups, in recent months, have conducted several drills.

The Israeli regime's army canceled the attack on Jenin for the fear of clashes with Resistance groups in Gaza, according to Hebrew Language sources.

Zionists have intensified their attacks on Jenin in recent months. The Resistance groups have also warned the Zionists that they will not leave any military action of the Zionist regime against Jenin unanswered.

AY/5511321