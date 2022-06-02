'Hello Commander' become social phenomenon: report

Publishing a video report, Al Mayadeen TV said, "The anthem "Hello Commander" has become a social phenomenon in the provinces and cities of Iran, not only in Iran but also in many other parts of the world, including Senegal, Kashmir, Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq."

"Hello Commander; The anthem that we hear today in every house in Iran has cultural and human content with an impressive melody and luminous words," the report adds.

Iranian author and director Qasem Avaz Beigi told Al Mayadeen reporter that 'Hello Commander' is a close and tangible term for the Iranian society, and the attack of the opposition and the enemies on it, helped to spread it even more.

"Opponents and enemies fear that the release of this song will restore the revolutionary spirit in future generations in Iran," he added.

A new epic song themed with generational support for the Islamic Revolution has revealed the vivid hopes Iranian families and their children pin on the Islamic Republic in their quest for achieving the goals of the Revolution.

A hit single by a less known panegyrist proved that these efforts were all an epic failure. The song in question, dubbed “Hello Commander” (in Persian: Salam Farmandeh), was produced by Abouzar Rouhi who rose to national, if not international, prominence for his tuneful song though he isn’t a singer in the true sense of the word.

The song features a kid who was born after 2011 and is speaking to Imam Mahdi, the last of twelve Imams in Shiite eschatology who has been living in occultation ever since 941. It also addresses the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, whose political position is deeply rooted in occultation-related theology.

The song masterfully blurs the lines between addressing the Hidden Imam and his “ordinary deputy” that is Ayatollah Khamenei.

MP/FNA14010312000265